Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,261,018 shares of company stock worth $154,186,438.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

