Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

