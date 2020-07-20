Csenge Advisory Group Takes $204,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.82 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.47. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

