Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,020 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 963,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,968,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,814,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 709,096 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.