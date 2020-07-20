Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $346.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $350.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.