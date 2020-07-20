Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price at $111.80

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEAF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF opened at $77.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.