Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Trivago reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.78 on Friday. Trivago has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.