$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

