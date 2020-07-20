$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Lam Research Co.
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Lam Research Co.
Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc Target Price at $111.80
Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc Target Price at $111.80
Trivago NV – Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share
Trivago NV – Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share
$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. This Quarter
$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. This Quarter
Athene Holding Ltd Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share
Athene Holding Ltd Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share
Iteris Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share
Iteris Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report