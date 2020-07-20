Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $2.97. Athene posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Athene by 722.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 40.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.38. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

