Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Iteris posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iteris by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.