Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.53. Veritex reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 891,451 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 921,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 898,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX opened at $16.14 on Friday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $813.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

