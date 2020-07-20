$0.19 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. New York Community Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

