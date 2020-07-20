Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. QAD reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QAD.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,459. 46.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in QAD by 41.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in QAD by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QAD by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QAD by 15.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

