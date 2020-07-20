Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.09. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

EVO Payments stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.56. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Mark A. Chancy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EVO Payments by 182.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 927,187 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in EVO Payments by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,020,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 647,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EVO Payments by 37,488.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 386,134 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 65.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 336,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.