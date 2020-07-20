Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) & CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (NYSE:CWYCY) Critical Analysis

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Industries and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 1 3 1 0 2.00 CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Industries currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than CHINA RWY CONST/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Industries and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $3.01 billion 0.84 $137.60 million $1.26 17.05 CHINA RWY CONST/ADR $120.17 billion 0.10 $2.92 billion N/A N/A

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Industries.

Dividends

Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Trinity Industries pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Trinity Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 8.91% 5.91% 1.66% CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 2.36% 7.26% 1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats CHINA RWY CONST/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of 99,215 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment provides freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance services. Its railcars include autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, open hopper, and tank cars. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The All Other segment manufactures guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers; and engages in the captive insurance, transportation, and other peripheral businesses. The company sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations. It undertake projects, such as railways, highways, urban rail transits, water conservancy and hydropower, housing construction, municipal engineering, bridges, tunnels, airports, and wharfs. The company is also involved in the provision of survey, design, and consultation services for railway, urban rail transit, highway, municipal engineering, industrial and civil building, and water transport engineering. In addition, it manufactures large railway track maintenance machinery, excavating machinery, rail equipment, special construction equipment, bridge construction equipment, railway electric construction equipment and materials, lifting equipment, and steel structures. Further, the company is involved in the real estate development; purchase and sale of goods and materials; and provision of logistics, financial agency, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Group.

