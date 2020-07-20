Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $11.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $6.84 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

