Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.16. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 254,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

