Critical Survey: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Trustmark has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.04 $150.46 million $2.45 9.33 National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.14 $17.47 million $2.65 9.83

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.11% 8.81% 1.06% National Bankshares 31.58% 9.10% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.36%. National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Trustmark on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.