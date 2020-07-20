Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLNW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.41.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

