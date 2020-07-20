Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.35. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

