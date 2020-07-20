Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tiziana Life Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLSA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $291.30 million, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

