Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 255.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

SRRK opened at $13.85 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

