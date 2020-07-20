Parallel Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 31,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 53,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 66,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

