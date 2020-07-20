Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $9,527,436.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,899,676 shares of company stock valued at $256,766,364.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $82.90 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

