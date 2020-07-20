Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.56 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

