Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $191.05 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

