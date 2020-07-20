Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $252,000 Investment in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

