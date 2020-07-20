Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 179,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $26.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.