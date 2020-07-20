Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $114.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $122.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

