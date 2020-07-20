Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 930 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,417.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

BOOT stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

