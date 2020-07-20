AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stake Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,198 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 51,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AES by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11,823.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

