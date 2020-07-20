Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 161 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,132 shares of company stock worth $2,073,289 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

