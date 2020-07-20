Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 543,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after buying an additional 109,236 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 145,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $104.17 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

