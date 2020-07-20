834 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,679,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after buying an additional 143,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $379.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.88. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $383.22. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

