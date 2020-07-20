Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.