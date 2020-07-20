Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

