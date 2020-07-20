Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parallel Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in J M Smucker Co
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in J M Smucker Co
Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc.
Zions Bancorporation NA Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC
Zions Bancorporation NA Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC
Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co.
Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co.
Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $252,000 Investment in Unilever N.V.
Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $252,000 Investment in Unilever N.V.
Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF
Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report