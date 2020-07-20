Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $44,908,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 244,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,261,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

