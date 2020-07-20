Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 31 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

