Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

