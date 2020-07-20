Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,798,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

