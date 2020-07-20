Howard Capital Management Sells 1,258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Capital Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The company has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

