Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,798,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.