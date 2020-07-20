Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 34.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 56.1% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

TAP stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

