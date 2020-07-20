Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,908,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 244,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

