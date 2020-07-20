Monument Capital Management Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

