Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.