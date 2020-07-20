Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,652 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

