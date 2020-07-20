Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.28.

HCXLF stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

