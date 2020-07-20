Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,220,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

XEL stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

