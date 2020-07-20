Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $9.88 on Monday. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
