Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $9.88 on Monday. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

